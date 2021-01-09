Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Sells $186,361.70 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,785,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

PBYI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

