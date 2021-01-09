PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.93.

PHM traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,656. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 122.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

