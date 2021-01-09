PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

PHM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.93.

PulteGroup stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 708,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,550,000 after purchasing an additional 659,592 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,536,000 after purchasing an additional 98,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 25.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,496,000 after purchasing an additional 452,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

