PUBLISH One Day Volume Reaches $44,886.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 49.5% lower against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a market cap of $388,696.18 and $44,886.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00104488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00580139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050484 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

