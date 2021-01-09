PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.81

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.81 and last traded at $68.76, with a volume of 19653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $42,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $60,206.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $2,683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,521.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 784,870 shares of company stock valued at $47,603,183. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,754,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,815,000 after buying an additional 93,165 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

