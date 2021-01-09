Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Provident Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:PFS opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $24.62.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

