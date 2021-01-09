Proton (XPR) Market Capitalization Hits $11.14 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Proton token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $61,188.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00038068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00273381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00029076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,049.79 or 0.02558792 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,391,932,121 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

