Prospera Energy Inc. (GXR.V) (CVE:GXR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Prospera Energy Inc. (GXR.V) (CVE:GXR)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Prospera Energy Inc. (GXR.V) shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 18,633 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06.

About Prospera Energy Inc. (GXR.V) (CVE:GXR)

Georox Resources Inc, a natural resources company, acquires, explores for, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Silverdale, Pouce Coupe, and Red Earth properties. The company was formerly known as Oromonte Resources Inc and changed its name to Georox Resources Inc in August 2008.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospera Energy Inc. (GXR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospera Energy Inc. (GXR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.