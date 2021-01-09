ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 213.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 3,920.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,548,000.

VIXY opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $64.56.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.