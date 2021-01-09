ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 21st

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, January 21st. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of QID opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 30,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

