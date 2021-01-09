ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 21st

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

SPXU opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $43.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 27.0% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 233.0% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 255,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 178,826 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

