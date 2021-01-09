ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 7.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 58,901,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 75,466,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $83,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $123,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

