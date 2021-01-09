ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Trading 8.8% Higher

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.07 and last traded at $82.10. 25,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 23,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.42% of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

