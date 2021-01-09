ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.51 and last traded at $79.51. 62 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 73 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.28.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54.

