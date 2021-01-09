ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 24,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 86,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000.

