ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Up 0.8%

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) shares traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $44.32. 7,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

