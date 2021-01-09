ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Trading Up 0.8%

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 4,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.73% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

