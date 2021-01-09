Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives $134.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.25.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.
In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,291,639 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.16. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $139.05.
Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Proofpoint Company Profile
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.