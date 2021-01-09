Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives $134.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,291,639 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 272,275 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after purchasing an additional 315,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 9.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.16. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $139.05.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

