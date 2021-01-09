Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $866,232.90 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $866,232.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 132.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,114 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $30,930,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 163.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 678,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,831 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.