Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $866,232.90 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $866,232.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
