Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,698,800.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,698,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $45.35.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Progyny by 132.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 807.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Progyny by 168.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 36,572 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 116.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 46,285 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
