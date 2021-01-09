Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,698,800.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,698,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $45.35.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Progyny by 132.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 807.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Progyny by 168.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 36,572 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 116.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 46,285 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

