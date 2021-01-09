Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

PROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other Progenity news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L purchased 4,128,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry Stylli acquired 152,905 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $499,999.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,616,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 166.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth $900,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth $1,688,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth $58,869,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73. Progenity has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

