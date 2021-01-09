Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Trading Down 0.5%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.96 and last traded at $61.76. 13,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 21,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

