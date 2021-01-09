Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) Insider Buys £16,538,515.20 in Stock

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) insider Harry Abraham Hyman bought 11,485,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £16,538,515.20 ($21,607,675.99).

Harry Abraham Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Harry Abraham Hyman bought 68 shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 9,724 ($127.04).

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 157.40 ($2.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Primary Health Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.60 ($2.19).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

