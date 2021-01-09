PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of PRGX Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of PRGX Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

PRGX Global stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PRGX Global during the second quarter worth $300,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PRGX Global by 370.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PRGX Global during the third quarter worth $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PRGX Global by 76.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PRGX Global by 467.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

