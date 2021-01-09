Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post sales of $74.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.40 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $41.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $291.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.40 million to $295.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $284.20 million, with estimates ranging from $276.50 million to $294.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 target price (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

In related news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,766.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $225,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,534.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 106.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. 63,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,737. The company has a market cap of $917.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Premier Financial has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $31.96.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

