Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) were up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.39 and last traded at $66.96. Approximately 1,197,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 648,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.97.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $214,000.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

