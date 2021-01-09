Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.86 million, a P/E ratio of -152.06 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 258.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,800 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the third quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 144,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 107,421 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

