Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)’s (PD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt restated their hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark lowered shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.16.

PD stock opened at C$28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$396.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.43. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$43.00.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -12.1696708 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

