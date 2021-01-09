Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Sells $95,462.40 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 9,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $95,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,597.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.76. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 7.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Precigen by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

