PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post sales of $250.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.94 million to $256.21 million. PRA Group reported sales of $269.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.02 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of PRAA stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. 730,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,399. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $311,015 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,495 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

