Power Ledger Price Tops $0.12 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. Power Ledger has a market cap of $49.50 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00283832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.37 or 0.03322059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

POWR is a token. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

