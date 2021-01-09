Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Up 7.1%

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.60 and last traded at $91.33. 476,239 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 473,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.31.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

