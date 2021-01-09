PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.69

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.69 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 5884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 196.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.24.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

