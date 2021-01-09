Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on POR. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

POR stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,070,000 after buying an additional 4,288,982 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 63.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,733,000 after buying an additional 1,229,336 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,271,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after buying an additional 760,665 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2,645.9% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 677,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,048,000 after purchasing an additional 652,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 31.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,315,000 after purchasing an additional 375,845 shares during the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

