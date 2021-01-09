PolySwarm (NCT) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $10,696.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 67.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00038746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00271445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00028179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.41 or 0.02674788 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012231 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

