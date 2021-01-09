Polymath Market Cap Reaches $57.19 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $57.19 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.01 or 0.00420291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

