Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $1.10 on Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges including STEX, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Polis has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and $38,438.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

