PolarityTE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,828 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,721% compared to the average daily volume of 320 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PolarityTE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PolarityTE will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,187.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,546 shares of company stock valued at $47,657. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in PolarityTE by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 49,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

