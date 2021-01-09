Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust (PCGH.L) (LON:PCGH) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust (PCGH.L) (LON:PCGH)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 248.89 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20). Approximately 254,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 179,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50 ($3.18).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 240.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

