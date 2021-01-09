Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Trading Up 0.2%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLSQF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Plus500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Plus500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.