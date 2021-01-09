Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,439.99

Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,439.99 and traded as low as $1,368.74. Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) shares last traded at $1,380.00, with a volume of 738,865 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,498.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,439.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

About Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

