Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $50.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.46 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $1,455,985.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 218,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,559,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 76,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $1,326,613.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,302,196 shares of company stock worth $77,143,079 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

