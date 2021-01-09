Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) SVP Sells $3,512,155.86 in Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $3,512,155.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,526,681.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLUG stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $55.98.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Plug Power by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.