Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) SVP Sells $1,455,985.44 in Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $1,455,985.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 218,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,559,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 95,902,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,442,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Plug Power by 4,712.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 3,217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

