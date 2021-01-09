Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Sells $112,700.00 in Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.46 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Plug Power by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 285,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 33,967 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

