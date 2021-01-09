Playgroundz Price Hits $0.0348 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $993,989.91 and approximately $2,360.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00107104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $285.61 or 0.00698524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00217859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00051797 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

