Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of PLG stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Platinum Group Metals has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

