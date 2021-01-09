Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

