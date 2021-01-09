Piper Sandler Raises Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $37.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BHF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 301,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

