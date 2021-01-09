Piper Sandler Comments on Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHF. Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.